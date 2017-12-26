The 7-8 Redskins have been out of the playoff hunt for weeks, and yet, with nothing to play for, they’ve been dominant in consecutive wins against the Cardinals and Broncos as they push to finish with an even record in 2017.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins — potentially facing free agency this coming offseason — may not even be in Washington next year. Turnover, on the roster as a whole, is not only necessary, but imminent. Would it even be a feather in his cap to finish the season on a three-game winning streak?

Cousins answer that Tuesday during his weekly radio segment — ‘Under Center,’ driven by the Lindsay Automotive Group — with Grant Paulsen.

“Arizona just beat the Giants 23-0 and Denver had just won previously on Thursday night, on the road against the Colts, so they’re still NFL football teams, Cousins said. “They still have Pro Bowlers on the field.”

“We all have injuries. Most of our rosters are all decimated,” he said. “So we’re all kind of going through some of the same challenges, and so I was just pleased with the way we — with whoever was out there — were able to be productive, get a win.

“I was pleased with the resiliency, the character that it takes to come back when you aren’t in the playoff hunt, but to still put a good product on the field and play well, which is what we’ve talked about here on the show for the last few weeks and the kind of culture we want to have here with the Redskins.”

Not since 1999-2001 have the Redskins gone three consecutive seasons without a losing season. Going 8-8, if only by the narrowest of margins, would accomplish that feat for the Redskins, and all with Cousins as their starting quarterback.

(1989-1992 was the Redskins’ last stretch of three-or-more consecutive winning seasons.)

Not since 1989-1992 have the Redskins gone three consecutive seasons without a losing season. Going 8-8, if only by the narrowest of margins, would accomplish that feat for the Redskins, and all with Cousins as their starting quarterback.

SNIDER: Will Skins Care About Season Finale?

“There’s still a week to go and we’ve got to finish right,” Cousins added. “But we said, if we can get to 8-8, if we can win the last three, I think it causes a different feeling walking away from this season and we know that. We’re going to go into work tomorrow with the expectation that we still have a lot to play for, and we can kind of change the tenor of this season if we can walk away at 8-8, so that’s where our focus will be.”

Mitsubishi Electric Cooling & Heating FAN Question of the Week

What does Kirk Cousins get for Christmas? — Andrew

“I think our favorite gift was we took the ball that we took a knee on when we beat the 49ers, which was Cooper’s first game,” Cousins said of his newborn son. “And our equipment staff was able to paint that up, and it says, ‘Cooper’s first game,’ and had the score, and the date and the opponent. That was fun.”

“We wrapped that, and it was made out to Cooper, but my wife was really the one who opened it and wanted it,” he said. “That was kind of fun to see her open that and know that that memory, that kind of thing is what it’s all about.”

“I’ve told people I would like to play long enough to where my son Cooper can go to practice, come to training camp, come on the field afterwards,” he said. “We can play catch. He can come to the stadium and maybe come down on the field after a win, and come in the locker room and just kind of be a part of the experience at an age where he can remember it and enjoy it.”

“I hope I can play long enough to do that, but that’s really a dream of mine,” he said. “You kind of see the beginnings of that in being able to give him a ball from a game that he attended for the first time. That’s kind of fun for me and a bit of a dream come true and I look forward to more of that.”

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter