Job Type: Full-Time Staff

Job Schedule: Full-Time

Job Location: Washington, D.C.

Job Application: Click here to apply

ABOUT US

Radio is America’s # 1 reach medium and growing, with 93% of Americans tuning in weekly. Only radio is live, local and personal with massive scale, offering today’s advertisers daily audience engagement, unparalleled ROI, and powerful brand activation at a time when competitive media are becoming increasingly disrupted.

As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio.

DESCRIPTION

Entercom in Washington, D.C. is looking for seasoned sales professionals to develop dynamic marketing campaigns for new and existing clients. The ideal candidate will be someone who can develop new client relationships through cold calling, networking and referrals from existing clients; have an innovative approach to client development and be a team player. This person will continually contact, develop and pursue direct advertising accounts for WPGC and WIAD (Music formats). These individuals are also held accountable for achieving sales budgets and collecting on the accounts.

Candidates must have a positive attitude and a drive to win. Self-motivation is essential. If you’re interested in a position thriving in a highly energetic sales environment – this job is the opportunity for you!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY