WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins could be well-represented for the 2018 Pro Bowl, with offensive tackle Trent Williams, outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and offensive guard Brandon Scherff voted in with the initial selection show.

Cornerback Josh Norman and linebacker Zach Brown were listed as alternates.

It remains to be seen how many of these players will even be available to attend, after an injury-plagued season for most of the squad.

Williams, selected for the sixth-straight time and widely regarded as the best tackle in football, has had a tough season with a kneecap injury suffered in training camp. To give you an idea of how much past performance and reputation factors into votes, Williams has appeared in only 10 games this season and has never been at full strength.

He has played in only two of the team’s last four games and will likely be headed for surgery as soon as the season ends, if not before.

Kerrigan has been Mr. Reliable again this season, tallying nine sacks and adding the third pick-six of his NFL career. Kerrigan has a decent chance of cracking double-digits for sacks again this season, thanks in part to his ability to stay healthy.

Scherff missed also two games with injury this season, part of the team’s 26 different offensive line combinations this season. The good news is that when Scherff was available, he validated the honors that he earned in his first Pro Bowl season last year.

He is now considered one of the best interior linemen in the NFL.

After much fanfare in 2016, Norman has had somewhat of a market correction in 2017, battling injuries that kept him out of two games. In his first 12 games, he defended only eight passes as compared to 19 in each of the last two seasons, and has no interceptions for the first time since 2013.

Norman still has two forced fumbles and averages more than four tackles per game, but he will likely be ready for a bounce-back year in 2018.

Brown, who could attend his second-straight Pro Bowl, has been an ace addition to the defense through free agency. Despite appearing on the team’s injury report nine times this season–most recently nursing injuries to his toe, Achilles’, hip and battling illness–Brown has appeared in 13 of 14 games and still leads the NFL with 127 tackles.

It’s unclear if he will be able to play if the opportunity presents itself, but he has played at a level that makes him a priority for the team to extend.

Collectively, the Redskins’ Pro Bowl starters and alternates missed a combined nine games this season, which tells you everything you need to know about the season. The best players on the team, and indeed some of the best players in the NFL, missed an average of two games each.

The annual all-star game will be played on Jan. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The format this year is AFC vs. NFC, with two legends of the game coaching on either side. For the AFC, former Redskin Jason Taylor will serve as the defensive coach, while the NFC will be coached by Warrick Dunn and Derrick Brooks.

