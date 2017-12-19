WASHINGTON — If the last 18 months have proven anything, it’s that the Internet can be a very dark, unsettling reflection of humanity. But it can also bring out the best of it.

On Sunday, in a game that meant nothing for the Washington Redskins, a young fan battling cancer held up a sign in the end zone that read, “Fighting chemo but can’t keep me from my team.”

Cameras captured his message while players and cheerleaders interacted with him before kickoff:

"Fighting chemo, but can't keep me from my team" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v9CJei494K — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) December 17, 2017

Linebacker Martrell Spaight was busy warming up and did not see his message until after the game, but was so moved that he reached out to Redskins Nation and the power of the crowd to help him find the young man:

Redskin nation please help me find this kid!! pic.twitter.com/AmK8HzxODI — Martrell spaight (@spaight1) December 17, 2017

According to LancasterOnline.com, the young man is named Isaiah Shorter and he is a freshman at Hempfield in Landisville, Penn.

Someone from the school was able to put Spaight in contact with Shorter’s teachers, who were able to facilitate the meeting that happened on Monday.

According to WUSA-9, Spaight asked fans to, “Please keep Isaiah in your prayers.”

24 hours after Isaiah posted this picture of himself holding up a sign about his battle against cancer during Sunday’s Redskins game. #Redskins LB Martrell #Spaight caught up with Isaiah and his family. Spaight asked to “please keep Isaiah in your prayers” @wusa9 @WUSA9sports pic.twitter.com/iJ1H3WbJYU — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) December 19, 2017

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.