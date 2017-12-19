WASHINGTON — The adrenaline of competition. The thrill of winning. The grace of victory. And the agony of commuting.

That is the basic formula of attending a Washington Redskins’ home game at FedExField. Miles from Metro rail stops and subject to limited access roads that feed into the notoriously unreliable beltway, getting to and from the stadium can be treacherous at worst and tedious at best.

Apparently, that’s true for Redskins players as well, as Cousins pointed out on Sunday after the game:

Left FedEx Field 90 minutes ago, still not home. The drive-time back to Ashburn makes me want to live closer to the city! — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) December 17, 2017

This proves that winning does not cure everything.

Consider this a vote in the ongoing stadium location talks.

Former teammate and current Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander shared Cousins’ tweet on Facebook, adding, “Been there! Tell people all the time I’d get home faster when we played NY & Philly.”

Welcome to D.C. traffic, where it’s cheaper to commute in from NYC on a bus, and it’s faster to go from NYC to Dulles Airport on a plane than it is to go from the Redskins’ stadium to the practice facilities, 47 miles away.

It sounds like the Redskins’ final home game, this Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos, can’t be over soon enough for Redskins fans and players.

