By Troy Petenbrink

Hosting an unforgettable New Year’s Eve party is no easy task. And one of the last things you want is to be stuck in the kitchen preparing food when you should be enjoying the night with your guests.Luckily here are five outstanding DC area establishments available to provide catering services that will have your guests singing your praises as they ring in 2018.

Teddy & The Bully Bar

1200 19th St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20036

(202) 506-4802

www.prgcatering.com

PRG Hospitality, operators of the popular Teddy & The Bully Bar and its sister restaurants Lincoln and Declaration, offers full-service catering including staffing. It provides “conventional options and local farm fresh organic fare for the eco-conscious catering customer.” Options range from passed bites to buffets to sit-down dinners. It also has a signature bar catering service to complement your menu selections or for a unique cocktail party.

All Set Restaurant & Bar

8630 Fenton St., Plaza 5

Silver Spring, MD 20910

(301) 495-8800

www.voyagebyallset.com

Fans of the New England-inspired All Set Restaurant & Bar can enjoy its contemporary, inspired food in the comfort of home. Voyage Catering by All Set offers a great selection of dinner entrees, ranging from blackened salmon to Maryland crab cakes to fried chicken. It also has an extensive menu of party platters. Crafted by executive chef Edward Reavis, the catering menu showcases dishes that reflect seasonal ingredients and unforgettable flavor.

Carmine’s

425 7th St., N.W.

Washington, DC 20004

(202) 737-7770

www.carminesnyc.com

For an Italian-twist on your New Year’s Eve party, Carmine’s has a fantastic catering menu. You will find many of the popular restaurant’s classic dishes include its famous spaghetti with meatballs, chicken parmigiana, and fried calamari. A representative will gladly work with you to execute every detail in planning from menu selection to setup and staffing. Its off-site catering is designed for parties of 10 or more.

Via Umbria

1525 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.

Washington, DC 20007

(202) 333-3904

www.viaumbria.com

Georgtown-based Via Umbria also offers an Italian-focused catering menu. Available for pick-up, it has a wide selection of options ranging from finger foods to tasty entrees and sides. Among the most popular items are its various types of bruschetta such as chicken liver pate, olive tapenade, whitebean puree, mushroom and truffle, and fresh ricotta and honey. Via Umbria also has a connoisseur’s selection of noteworthy Italian wines and beers that can be paired with its catering menu. Its off-site catering is designed for parties of 10 or more.

Cordial

Union Market

1309 5th Street N.E., Unit #2

Washington, DC 20002

(202) 548-2450

www.cordialwine.com

While not a restaurant, locally owned and operated Cordial offers a curated selection of fine wines, spirits and beer. Staff at its original Union Market and new Wharf locations will help you plan a beverage package that pairs perfectly with your guests’ taste and planned food. Its unique selection of sparkling wines and Champagne is definitely something to be sure to check out so you can having the bubbles ready when the clock strikes midnight. Once you’ve made your selection you can pick it up at either location and have yourself an outstanding bar for your party.

