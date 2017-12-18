By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under:Davante Adams, Thomas Davis, Washington Redskins, Zach Brown

Redskins linebacker Zach Brown, on the heels of Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis taking out Packers receiver Davante Adams on a blindside block, interjected himself into an ongoing dialogue about NFL players headhunting Monday.

Adams was placed in the concussion protocol as a result of the hit Sunday, his second time in the protocol this season, and sounded off on Twitter Monday morning.

thomas davis Zach Brown to Davante Adams: Im Always Headhunting

Brown saw the story on Pro Football Talk and decided to chime in.

Adams’ teammate, fellow Packers receiver Jeff Janis, didn’t seem to take kindly to Brown’s opinion.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen