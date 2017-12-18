Redskins linebacker Zach Brown, on the heels of Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis taking out Packers receiver Davante Adams on a blindside block, interjected himself into an ongoing dialogue about NFL players headhunting Monday.
Adams was placed in the concussion protocol as a result of the hit Sunday, his second time in the protocol this season, and sounded off on Twitter Monday morning.
Brown saw the story on Pro Football Talk and decided to chime in.
Adams’ teammate, fellow Packers receiver Jeff Janis, didn’t seem to take kindly to Brown’s opinion.
