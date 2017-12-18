Redskins linebacker Zach Brown, on the heels of Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis taking out Packers receiver Davante Adams on a blindside block, interjected himself into an ongoing dialogue about NFL players headhunting Monday.

Adams was placed in the concussion protocol as a result of the hit Sunday, his second time in the protocol this season, and sounded off on Twitter Monday morning.

Somebody please explain to me what I wasnt trying to hurt him means when we nowhere near the play and u lead with ya head and ear hole a defenseless player…. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Look it’s football but no room for shit like that. We supposed to be in this together n look out for one another not mess with a mans livelihood and hand out unnecessary concussions. We all got mouths to feed what if I did that to him and his kids cant eat… — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Not the type to rant but when u go through this shit twice in a year it takes a lil toll on u so excuse me. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Brown saw the story on Pro Football Talk and decided to chime in.

Tell him don't play…. cause I'm always headhunting — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) December 18, 2017

Look, don't play football if u don't wanna get hit or hurt. So stop crying about getting hit !!! You know what u sign up for. — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) December 18, 2017

One last thing havebt been fine for a hit yet 🤔 — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) December 18, 2017

It's haven't happen every game B. We just don't cry about it.. — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) December 18, 2017

Brenton they dont understand the defense. But i see you do — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) December 18, 2017

Adams’ teammate, fellow Packers receiver Jeff Janis, didn’t seem to take kindly to Brown’s opinion.

Hope the @NFL screenshots this tweet, so when he tries to get money from them later on in life for CTE symptoms….smh 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rFjK5vsCTT — Jeff Janis (@jrjanis) December 18, 2017

