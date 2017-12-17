WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C is the type of city where celebrities and dignitaries from any walk of life are no more than a motorcade away. Look for the men in suits with the earpiece and someone worth knowing can’t be too far away.

That was the case on Sunday, when the United States’ United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley made an appearance at the Washington Redskins-Arizona Cardinals game at FedExField, as captured by 106.7 The Fan’s beat reporter Craig Hoffman and NBC Washington:

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in attendance at FedEx Field. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JMcxSOkol5 — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) December 17, 2017

Kirk Cousins just posed for a picture with Haley and some members of her entourage. pic.twitter.com/mHxryfJOVm — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) December 17, 2017

It’s a beautiful day for a football game! 🏈🏈🏈 #goredskins pic.twitter.com/aHTxc7L7qc — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 17, 2017

It’s been a busy week for Haley, who made headlines about President Donald Trump, North Korea, Iran, Yemen and more. This is an average week in the office for one of the country’s top diplomats.

On Sunday, why not unwind and watch some football? Haley was born in South Carolina only seven years after the dawn of the Atlanta Falcons and decades before the creation of the Carolina Panthers. It’s entirely possible that if she is a fan of the NFL, that she’s a Redskins fans, although good luck getting her to admit it.

Either way, Sunday was a good day to be seen, and to see Kirk Cousins in person.

