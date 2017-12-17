WASHINGTON — This may come as a surprise or disappointment to some fans, but the Washington Redskins are determined to win the last two games of the 2017 season. So what if they are already eliminated from the playoffs. It doesn’t matter if they can do no better than 8-8. Who cares if that puts them in a worse position for the upcoming draft?

As Herm Edwards once said, “You play to win the game.”

“I’m happy these guys got a win today and now we’ve got to move on to Denver,” head coach Jay Gruden told the media after the game. “I think finishing strong is what I want to talk about, and the only way to finish strong is by winning your last two.

“I never really want to use 8-8 as motivation…whatever the record is, it is. I’m not really worried about that.”

Gruden credited his players with working through the adversity that has come to define this season for the Redskins, from the injuries and chemistry issues to the motivation concerns.

“It’s important. Everybody wanted to win and we’ve got a desire,” Gruden said. “Sometimes you can prepare well and not play well. Those are two different things.

“For the most part, our guys have given great effort, and the score doesn’t indicate that. But I’m happy with the way our guys have played, practiced and prepared throughout the entire season and offseason.”

Quarterback Kirk Cousins enters a very uncertain offseason, poised to either receive a third-straight franchise tag, a long-term deal, or his first trip to free agency. While he has a lot of tape over his three seasons at the helm of the offense, he further helps his case by winning and performing well.

“Winning in this league is the greatest of feelings,” he told the media. “We work so hard all week, all year, and it feels so good to get a win in front of our home crowd.”

