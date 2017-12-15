The Capitals are on quite a heater heading into the final weeks of 2017.

They’ve won 10 of their last 13 games and six of their last seven. Part of the reason for the tear is their quick-striking ability, as demonstrated in last Friday’s 4-2 win over the Rangers, when Caps center Jay Beagle scored the game’s first goal, an entire 14 seconds into the first period.

Beagle’s quick score broke Alex Ovechkin’s record for the fastest Capitals goal this season by six seconds.

Beagle was asked about this during his weekly appearance with The Sports Junkies — ‘The Morning Skate with Jay Beagle,’ sponsored by Sport Automotive — on 106.7 The Fan.

“The Caps are 4-0-0 this year, and 38-1-5 all time, when Jay Beagle scores a goal,” said John Auville. “So, simple math here, Jay — you just need to score more goals.”

“Did you know that?” Jason Bishop asked.

“They actually put it up after I scored on the Jumbo-Tron,” Beagle said. “And I think Madison Bowey hit me on the leg and was like, ‘Is that true?’ And I looked up and read it and I was like, ‘I didn’t know that. But, man, I gotta start scoring more goals just for the team. Like, team-wise, I’ve got to be a team player here and start scoring.'”

“I think that’s the fastest goal that I’ve ever had, obviously, a start,” he said. “So coach gave us the start and we wanted to get the boys going. Like, we talked about it right before opening draw, like let’s get the team going.”

“And so when something works out like that, it’s a good way to start the game,” he said. “It’s exciting and it gets you into the game, and it gets the boys into the game. When a fourth line gets a start like that, especially against their second line — it was against [Kevin] Hayes’ line — so when we get to kind of throw a dagger in ’em right off the start, it’s always nice. I was pretty wide-eyed and excited, pretty fired up, so it was good to get that start.”

