If head coach Jay Gruden needs the Redskins to go 8-8 to save his job, as Mike Jones reported Tuesday, then he’s going to have to do it without Jordan Reed’s help.

The Redskins announced a string of roster moves Tuesday. Among them, the Redskins’ star tight end — who has been out with a hamstring injury since Week 9 — was moved to Injured Reserve. This ends his 2017 season. Reed played in only five games, catching 27 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. It was the shortest season of his five-year NFL career.

Linebacker Chris Carter and running back Byron Marshall are also headed to IR. The Redskins have signed running back Kapri Bibbs, and linebackers Otha Peters and Pete Robertson to the active roster. They also announced the signings of linebacker Alex McCalister, running back Dare Ogunbowale and safety Orion Stewart to the practice squad.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter