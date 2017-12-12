WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins are eliminated. The team is in turmoil, staring down three more weeks of meaningless football. There is already enough internal strife to create countless rumors and leaks.

And Junior Galette is bored.

The fiery pass rush specialist might be one of the only Redskins to make it through the season without injury, in part because he has spent much of it on the sidelines. He has appeared in all 13 games, registering at least one tackle in eight games and two sacks on the season.

But that isn’t enough for a player who waited two years in injured reserve purgatory in order to return. So now, he has turned to Twitter with the hashtag #Free58, tweeting some not-so-subliminal messages to the Redskins coaching staff and retweeting any fan who agrees.

This was a sampling of what he had to say after Sunday’s loss:

Free 58….. — Junior Galette (@JovaisG) December 11, 2017

I just work here https://t.co/UjqvrwBL6U — Junior Galette (@JovaisG) December 11, 2017

The Redskins have been decimated by injury this season, but have been surprisingly healthy at defensive pass rush. Ryan Kerrigan should finish the season with double-digit sacks, and Preston Smith has taken another step forward as a well-rounded defender.

The unfortunate reality is that Galette’s injuries in 2015 and 2016 likely cost him a real opportunity with the team in 2017. Fans will remember that Galette was released by the New Orleans Saints despite signing a big-money deal with the team in September 2014.

He signed a one-year deal with the Redskins after the start of Training Camp 2015 after a long, honest conversation with then-general manager Scot McCloughan about the domestic violence allegations. After tearing his Achilles’ tendon in the preseason, Galette promised to repay McCloughan’s belief in him and signed another one-year deal with the team.

After tearing his other Achilles’ tendon in the 2016 preseason, it was a no-brainer for him to stick around on one more one-year deal.

Now, with a healthy season nearly in the books, McCloughan long gone, and no opportunity for increased playing time in sight, Galette may be lobbying coaches in another city for snaps in 2018.

