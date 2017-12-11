Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins says, despite a Dan Patrick report indicating otherwise, he has yet to hear complaints from any of his receivers about too often throwing them into danger.

Patrick informed his national radio audience last week that, like Marshall Faulk of NFL Network, he too had heard Cousins’ receivers don’t “respect” him “because they think that he throws them into situations where they can get hurt.”

And while Patrick wouldn’t reveal his source, he did admit the information came from a person in attendance of the Redskins’ Week 13 matchup against the Cowboys, somebody “who’s not affiliated with the Redskins.”

“I didn’t hear it. I don’t know,” Cousins said of Patrick’s radio segment during his weekly radio segment — ‘Under Center,’ driven by the Lindsay Automotive Group — with Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on Monday.

“I certainly would never want to lead a receiver into trouble,” Cousins said. “I think if it’s a problem, people would come and talk about it in the building, so if it is something people are saying, I don’t know that it’s coming from our building or from our locker room. It’s maybe coming from outside of that, I don’t know.”

“I’m sure I’ve led people into traffic,” he acknowledged. “I know I led Pierre Garcon into some big hits in the past, but I think it also is a part of playing the receiver position and it’s tough.”

“And I told Jamison Crowder late in the game yesterday, some of the catches he made in tight windows, some of the hits he takes on punt returns and the way he plays, I mean, it’s impressive, even in a loss,” he said. “I said, you know, just the toughness and the way you compete and just keep playing, it’s impressive. It’s a joy to watch and it’s fun to play with, an honor to play for you, so I respect those guys and I think it’s mutual.”

“I’ll do my best to protect him in the future, if that’s the case,” he said. “But I don’t know that that probably is as true as maybe it sounds.”

“But that wasn’t something that infiltrated the building that you heard about, or you go talk to the guys and say, ‘Hey, is everything cool?'” Paulsen followed up. “That’s just kind of noise on the outside?”

“Uh, I think so. Uh. I don’t know,” said Cousins. “I mean, I’d like to think that if a guy felt they were in danger, they would come tell me. I’m only a few lockers away. But no, I haven’t been told that, receiver coach hasn’t told me that. I can go ask the guys tomorrow at the meetings and I’ll get back to you and let you know, but as of right now, I don’t know of anything.”

FAN Question of the Week

The Redskins suffered their second consecutive loss, a 30-13 defeat to the LA Chargers Sunday. What was the plane ride home like after a loss like that? — Eric in Vienna

“Yeah, that was a tough one,” Cousins said. “A lot of guys were beat up, so it’s a long flight back when you’re sitting there in pain or in soreness. It was a late night. We’ve had now three west coast trips, and with all the prime time games and the west coast trips, it feels like the day after most of the games or most of the call-ins here on the radio after the games, I’m just like a zombie trying to kind of recover from the schedule.”

“It was just a tough loss,” he said. “I’ve played football long enough — going back through high school, college and the pros — this isn’t my first tough loss, this isn’t my first game I’ve walked off the field and felt like we just got beat.”

“That happens and you learn to just get back to work,” he said. “We’ll be back ready to go tomorrow. It really is. Every game is its own entity and you never know what the next game’s gonna bring, and just expect next week at home to put on a good showing and hopefully be feeling a lot better.”

