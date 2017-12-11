Sponsored By 106.7 the Fan
We’re taking our show(s) on the road!

Join us on Friday, January 26 at the State Theatre as all of your favorite 106.7 The Fan hosts take the stage together for a night of laughs, behind-the-scene stories, sports discussions and much more.

It’s our second annual 106.7 The Fan LIVE — an uncensored stage show featuring the Sports Junkies, Grant Paulsen, Danny Rouhier, Chad Dukes, and the rest of the people who bring you the Fan every day.

No script. No FCC rules. Anything goes.

Tickets are on sale now! Click here to buy or listen to Chad Dukes at 5:20 p.m. all week to win.

WHAT: The 2nd Annual “106.7 the Fan LIVE”
WHERE: The Tally Ho Theater
WHEN: Friday, January 26
HOW: BUY HERE or listen to win.

SIGHTS & SOUNDS FROM 2016

Full Recap | Photos | Video

