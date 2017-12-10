WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins lost to the San Diego Chargers on Sunday in such a fashion, that the only silver lining is that it ended better than it started. Here’s an incomplete list of everything that went wrong:

The Chargers scored on each of the team’s first five drives, a first for San Diego this season. When the Redskins finally scored, they missed the extra point on what looked like a bad hold. Cornerback Josh Norman was beaten badly on several of the Chargers’ longest plays of the day. Fellow cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and Quinton Dunbar were also victimized, with Breeland briefly sitting out on a drive. At the end of the first half, the Chargers had 23 points and a whopping 354 yards of offense. This put them on track to challenge the all-time record for total yards in a single game, set in 1951. In the second half, the injuries started: running back Byron Marshall was downgraded to out, linebacker Zach Brown was carted off with the field with a foot injury, running back Samaje Perine left with a stomach injury, left tackle Trent Williams was helped off with his knee injury, linebacker Chris Carter was knocked out with an ankle injury. The Redskins offense was held scoreless in the second half. Kirk Cousins threw for 151 yards, his lowest in a start since 2014 against the Tennessee Titans. It was his lowest passer rating since 2015. The Redskins barely showed up in a game that they needed to win in order to keep long-shot playoff hopes alive. They were eliminated. The Redskins lose the silver lining opportunity to finish the season with a winning record. The team can now finish no better than 8-8.

What a difference 13 weeks can make for a team like the Redskins, which came into the 2017 season with realistic playoff hopes and the opportunity to take a step forward as a consistent threat to compete.

Instead, the team will have to decide whether or not to push players like Williams and Morgan Moses, who have played through debilitating leg injuries all season. They let Brown play through injury and he might be done for the season.

In Kirk Cousins, the waters only get muddier. If the front office wasn’t sold on him through the first 11 games (and two previous seasons as a starter), his future is now anybody’s guess.

At this point, the seat is likely even heating up for Jay Gruden, who signed a multi-year extension before the season.

This is the time of year where disgruntled players and coaches turn into sources for embarrassing leaks and headlines. With nothing tangible to play for, this should be a fun last three weeks of the season.

