WASHINGTON — After losing to the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday, the Washington Redskins were all but eliminated from playoff consideration. They may not have long to wait for that, as Dallas’ win over the New York Giants put the heat on full blast.

As it currently stands, the Redskins have to beat the Chargers and have a laundry list of help in order to stay alive:

TIEBREAKERS: With DAL win, WASHINGTON will be eliminated from playoff contention with LOSS at LA Chargers — Joe Ferreira (@JoeNFL) December 10, 2017

For all intents and purposes, the Redskins are playing for pride and preparation ahead of 2018. It’s a good chance for the front office to get a final read on quarterback Kirk Cousins, iron out an extension for linebacker Zach Brown, and make assessments on the rest of the roster.

It makes sense to make every effort to win, but the playoffs can’t really be the focal point anymore, with so many factors completely out of the Redskins’ control. By shifting the mindset now, they can find something to play for once the inevitable elimination happens.

Those plans got off to a rough start on the road in Los Angeles, as the Chargers scored in each of their first five possessions, a first for their season.

At halftime, the Redskins trail 23-6, after scoring a Vernon Davis touchdown and missing the extra point.

The Chargers are currently on pace for 708 yards in the game, which would be the second-most in NFL history. The record, 735 yards, was done by the L.A. Rams to the New York Yanks on Sept. 28, 1951.

The Yanks folded after the 1951 season.

