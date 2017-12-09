Oh.

Oh my.

The New York Yankees have done perhaps the most New York Yankees deal of the decade and traded for megastar Giancarlo Stanton, according to multiple sources.

sources: yankees and marlins have a deal for giancarlo stanton — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2017

The deal has not yet been officially completed, and Stanton would have to waive his no-trade clause for the deal to go through. However, the belief is the 28-year-old reigning National League MVP will do that in order to leave the Miami Marlins and join the most recognizable brand in baseball, if not American sports.

this is a good point by jack. while teams are agreeing, again it's up to @Giancarlo818 https://t.co/TNkRDTaRen — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2017

Important point. He still has to approve the deal. All indications, to this point, are that he will. But nothing official. https://t.co/otymOH4Y2t — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) December 9, 2017

The return for the deal, as thus reported, is four-time All Star infielder Starlin Castro and a number of yet-unidentified prospects. The trade pairs Stanton with Aaron Judge, giving the Yankees the most fear-inducing outfield power combination in baseball.

Patiently waiting 🤤🤪🤞🏼 — Sonny Gray (@SonnyGray2) December 9, 2017

The jokes quickly flew about Derek Jeter, who was the leader of the Yankees for years, then became partial owner of the Marlins.

2018 World Series MVP for the Yankees: Derek Jeter. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) December 9, 2017

Jeter bought the marlins just to trade Stanton to the Yankees pic.twitter.com/1f7AbInaPx — Lonnie Walker Fan Account (@Jaredd410) December 9, 2017

So what you’re telling me is…. Derek Jeter went as far as to buy the Marlins just to help the Yankees win another World Series? Best Yankee ever. — John Miceli (@JohnAMiceli) December 9, 2017

Does Derek Jeter get a 2018 Yankees championship ring? — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 9, 2017

Yankees didn't get Ohtani the offseason is a total bust…OH MY GOD HERE COMES JETER OUTTA NOWHERE pic.twitter.com/2aEJKse64r — Joseph Flynn (@ChinaJoeFlynn) December 9, 2017

However, it’s worth pointing out that Stanton squashed potential deals that would have sent him to the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants by exercising his no-trade clause, so it’s hard to take the collusion claims seriously.

It’s hard to say what this means for the Nationals — or more accurately, Bryce Harper. On the one hand, the Yankees now have the corner outfield positions locked up and just added a considerable sum to their payroll, seemingly making it very difficult to add a monster contract like the one Harper will inevitably get in a year.

yanks planning to rotate giancarlo, judge and gardner between the 2 corner OF spots and DH (though gardner wouldn't ever rotate to RF) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2017

On the other hand, the Yankees have never been hesitant to spend money that nobody else would spend, and with the American League still having the DH, it’s feasible that they would swap Gardner for Harper and recreate the situation in Jon Heyman’s above tweet — rotate Harper, Stanton and Judge through the two corner outfield positions and the DH spot — or just move Harper to center field. Harper has played nearly 1,000 innings at center field.

The Yankees also have Clint Frazier, a 23-year-old right fielder with a bright future, but it’s starting to seem like they’ll look to move him for help in other departments.

My gut says #Yankees operating on multiple levels that, for example, getting Stanton allows them to be more aggressive with someone like Clint Frazier on trade market to try to find young, upside, low-salary SP. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 9, 2017

So, should the Nationals breathe a sigh of relief now that the Yankees, who were Harper’s favorite team growing up, have added a star at the same position?

So much for all of that Bryce Harper to the #Yankees speculation next winter — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 9, 2017

Or does this make them even more of a threat to snag Harper? After all, superteams are all the rage these days — in the NBA more than any other league, but MLB has the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers — and the Yankees have created superteams before.

What New York still lacks is pitching. But if a top pitcher were to hit the market, what’s more intriguing than bright lights in a massive market and more offensive support than any other team can offer? Harper, Stanton, Judge, plus Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius means a whole lot of offensive support, which makes pitchers look really good.

Or, maybe this means Harper will be drawn more to a team such as the Cubs, who will have to reload on stars in order to remain competitive with the Yankees. Add Harper to the Cubs and suddenly you have a superteam in the National League and superteam in the American League.

Sorry, Nationals fans. This probably isn’t helping.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter