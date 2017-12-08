Junkies producer Matt Valdez came to Chad Dukes with an idea to spread holiday cheer Friday afternoon.

“Drab T-Shirt’s got several Oregon Ducks Christmas ornaments all on the tree over there,” Valdez said, according to Dukes, pointing into The Junkies’ fully decorated studio. “I’d like for you to break one of them on your show.”

“And I said, ‘Alright, Valdez,'” Dukes explained. “‘Consider this a Christmas present.'”

“He went to Arizona State and he is from Washington. He started rooting for the Oregon Ducks because they were the No. 2 team in the country and they had cool uniforms,” Dukes informed. “So he has no connection to Oregon at all. He’s a bandwagoning front-runner and a fraud, so I think, actually Shorts, we could make the argument that we’d be doing him a favor here.”

“Absolutely,” I said. “And, especially if Valdez asked you to do it. What are you gonna do, say no?”

“He asked me personally,” Dukes said.

Well, Dukes was in an especially giving mood this year, so he ordered all three Oregon Ducks ornaments to be smashed. And Dukes’ producer, Landfill, isn’t the type of man to deny another man from spreading holiday cheer!

Moments later, the hotline rung. It was Drab. He had a short, fiery conversation with Jared Ruderman.

Tune in Monday.