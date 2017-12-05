It’s hard not to laugh at the San Jose Sharks’ bearded gentlemen.

Sharks center Joe Thornton’s beard is so long, in fact, Caps center Jay Beagle wonders how it doesn’t slow him down on the ice.

“During the warm-ups, were you guys just goofing on the Sharks for all the facial hair,” Beagle was asked Tuesday. “[Joe] Thornton and [Brent] Burns, and there’s another guy on that roster — I can’t remember his name — they have like borderline ZZ Top beards.”

“They 100 percent have the ZZ Top going,” Beagle said during his weekly appearance with The Sports Junkies — ‘The Morning Skate with Jay Beagle,’ sponsored by Sport Automotive.

“I was at a mechanic shop — Tony’s Auto in Alexandria — and we were talking about the ZZ Top beards,” he said. “Like, it’s amazing. I can’t believe they’re still rocking ’em. When they grew ’em — I think it was like two years ago when they started it.”

Defenseman Paul Martin — who who sat out in the 4-1 Caps victory with an injury — is the third member of San Jose’s ZZ Top trio.

“They’re on the west coast, so you don’t really see them that much,” Beagle said. “And then all of a sudden you would see a highlight on the NHL Network or something, and you’d be like, ‘Man. They’ve still go those beards going?’ Like, and now it’s been over two years of these ZZ Top beards.”

“I don’t know. I mean, they’re rocking it,” he said. “They must love ’em. So I don’t know what the reason behind it is or what it is, but it’s crazy. I would think it would slow you down. Just the wind. The drag alone on those huge beards would have to slow you down on the ice.”

“It was quite a look,” added Auville. “It just jumped out at me during last night’s game. I couldn’t believe like three of those dudes, they look like guys who had been out in the wilderness for like five years without access to a razor!”

