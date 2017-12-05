Best Holiday Markets In Washington DC

By Laura Catherine Hermoza

Holiday shopping is once again on the to-do list for many D.C. residents this season. And with so many local holiday markets around, there are plenty of options for where to go to find just what you need. Whether you’re looking for a cute knick-knack, themed décor or charming gift, D.C.’s holiday markets have you covered. Here are some of the best ones to attend this season.

The Downtown Holiday Market

8th and F St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20004

(202) 215-6993

www.downtownholidaymarket.com

This year marks the 13th season for this annual holiday market setup, which runs all month long, from Nov. 24 to Dec. 23. ’Tis the season when the surrounding streets take on a quaint, old-fashioned Christmas feel and over 150 regional artisans, crafters and business owners display an abundance of diverse goods sure to set the holiday mood. Shoppers will find anything and everything in the way of holiday gifts, décor and other unique offerings, ranging from arts and crafts, handmade goods, delicious food and so much more. Live music and entertainment keep the spirit of the season going as you shop, snack and enjoy the all-around festive fun.

Alexandria Holiday Market

300 John St.

Alexandria, VA 22314

www.alexandriaholidaymarket.com

Each year the scene around Alexandria’s Carlyle District is transformed into a charming open-air Christmas market that runs every consecutive Friday, Saturday and Sunday between Dec. 1 and 17 and then the weekdays of Dec. 18 through Dec. 23. Come out and enjoy a most unique, festive shopping experience from a wide range of wares in arts and crafts as well as other seasonal goods. Your excursions will be accompanied by delicious culinary Christmas traditions in the way of classic foods, sweet treats and hearty hot beverages as well as continuous live entertainment. All ages, young and old, will delight in this authentic market experience, which even boasts a special children’s corner where kids can learn about and indulge in activities surrounding European cultural traditions. The market also supports the Holiday Sharing—Toy Drive program for local families in need.

Kris Kringle Christmas Market

8440 Fairground Road

La Plata, MD 20646

(301) 932-1234

www.charlescountyfair.com/kriskringle.html

The Charles County Fairgrounds will present its 5th annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market on Dec. 8, 9 and 10. Inspired by traditional German Christmas villages, this setup features a whole host of jolly festivities. Shop from myriad merchants and artisans, and celebrate the sounds of the season with music, caroling and other entertainments. Additional holiday highlights to be had here include the official Christmas tree lighting, the arrival of Santa Claus and plenty more.

SWEA Christmas Bazaar

House of Sweden

2900 K. St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20007

(202) 536-1500

www.washingtondc.swea.org/bazaar

Every year D.C.’s Swedish Women’s Educational Association (SWEA) holds a Christmas Bazaar to celebrate seasonal traditions and festivities. The event takes place at the House of Sweden the first Saturday in December and runs between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come and check out the vast array of vendors and artisans, offering up diverse wares ranging from textiles, traditional glassware, handmade goods, gifts and more, including a host of delicious Swedish delicacies to indulge in as well. Traditional caroling by the Swedish St. Lucia Procession tops off the event, which attracts countless Scandinavian folks as well as local residents and visitors alike. Proceeds benefit SWEA D.C.

Holiday Silver Spring Arts & Crafts Fair

Veteran’s Plaza

1 Veteran’s Place

Silver Spring, MD 20910

www.silverspringdowntown.com/do/silver-spring-christmas-market-and-holiday-craft-show

Veteran’s Plaza is the place to get some serious holiday shopping done on Dec. 9. The Holiday Silver Spring Arts & Crafts Fair will run from noon to 4 p.m. featuring a vast setup of merchants, artisans and vendors of all kinds. You’re sure to find something for everyone on your list. This seasonal Silver Spring mainstay is always a popular pick for enjoying holiday festivities, with shopping, delicious baked goodies and fun contests.

