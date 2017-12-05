WASHINGTON — Let the jokes commence…now.

Infamous Former Redskins defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth is benefitting from Twitter expanding its character limit, using the extra space to explain why he wants to work in football, but not work too hard.

You could argue that this has been his career plan for the better part of a decade.

I would be interested in a part time role with helping develop the defensive line at UT. I say part time bc I don’t want to move my son to another school since this is his Jr. year. I love #UT and I just want help make it great again!!! #VFL — Albert Haynesworth (@haynesworthiii) December 5, 2017

This is the most excited that Haynesworth has been about football since 2008.

The University of Tennessee is in the midst of a high-profile coaching search, being conducted by former coach Phillip Fulmer. The media is widely reporting that Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, and Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker are the candidates.

Whoever lands the job could ultimately land Haynesworth, if his tweet counts as a job application.

All snark aside, Haynesworth never played poorly in Tennessee. He was a standout Tennessee Volunteer, playing his way into the 15th overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft.

He had his ups and downs with the Tennessee Titans but put together back-to-back First-Team All-Pro seasons in 2007 and 2008. He signed a record, $100-million contract with the Redskins and simply took up space.

But not in a good way.

More like this:

Why would any coach expose young players to a player synonymous with quitting on his teammates and playing only for money?

Why would any coach hire a person who admitted in a letter to his younger self that he would “lose your passion for football in Washington” and never get it back?

If any coach brought him in, they would put him in front of a generation of football players that didn’t know dominant Haynesworth. They know quitter Haynesworth, who is a grainy .gif of defeat for those who remember him at all.

Do us all a huge favor. And don’t. — EverydayVFL (@EverydayVFL) December 5, 2017

You'd get paid and leave… — Nick Herron (@QuercusAlba19) December 5, 2017

Don't think they need help learning how to lay on their stomachs — Ned's Youngest Bro (@NedsYoungestBro) December 5, 2017

It’s admirable that Haynesworth wants to do right by his son, but he shouldn’t wait by his phone for a “like” or tweet back from the next coach at UT.

