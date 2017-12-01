Kirk Cousins Responds to Marshall Faulk, Steve Smith Questioning His Leadership

Kirk Cousins has responded to Marshall Faulk and Steve Smith questioning his leadership, telling 106.7 The Fan society today rewards people for saying “inflammatory things.”

The former players-turned-NFL Network hosts laid blame on Cousins for the Redskins’ 38-14 loss to Dallas Thursday night. Smith says the lack of leadership shown by Cousins in the loss “probably cost him between $10-20 million” on his next contract.

After Jamison Crowder tipped a pass into a Cowboys defender’s hands for an interception, and followed it up by fumbling on the ensuing punt return, Faulk says he was waiting to see Cousins go over to Crowder on the Redskins sideline and reinforce his confidence in the receiver.

“I never saw him go by his wide receivers and give them a vote of confidence of what we are going to do,” Faulk said.

Cousins hadn’t yet heard about their remarks by the time his made his weekly 106.7 The Fan appearance — ‘Under Center,’ driven by the Lindsay Automotive Group — with Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier.

Informed of their comments, Cousins replied, “I think those guys are gonna say what they want to say and I honestly think that, in today’s world, unfortunately, sometimes saying inflammatory things, you get rewarded for it, whether there’s a lot of truth behind it or not.”

“I did go over [to Crowder on the sideline],” Cousins said. “I didn’t go over right away, but I did go over and just try to encourage the guys up and down, the receivers and the O-line and running backs. Let ’em know we’re doing a lot of good things. We’re fine.”

“Crowder and I have a great relationship,” he said. “He’s a classy guy. I love playing with him and we go way back. I just, I don’t know that he needed to be coddled. He’s the kind of guy that I know is mentally tough and I feel good playing with him.

“And he came back. He came back and made plays for us the rest of the game like he always does. People can say what they want to say and that’s fine. I’m sure it drives ratings, it helps turn in viewership and so be it.”

Mitsubishi Electric Cooling & Heating FAN Question of the Week

How tough is it to deal with dropped passes — like the Crowder drop which led to an interception — and how do you get your receivers to focus on the next play, while dealing with each individual player in the unique way they require? — Tom in Gaithersburg

“Well, I’ve said all season long that I really like our locker room and I really like our team chemistry, and I like the character of the guys,” Cousins said. “And what I mean by that is when a guy drops a pass, they don’t come off the sideline and blame other people, they don’t talk about how we need to call better plays. They walk over and they say, ‘Hey. My fault.’ They have a confidence and they say ‘I’ll get the next one.'”

“That’s where it’s fun to play with guys,” he said. “You play with guys at times who want to blame everybody but themselves, and they never want to take ownership, and that’s where the season can get really long and it’s just not enjoyable to play.

“When you look at Ryan Grant, Josh Doctson, Maurice Harris, Brian Quick, Jamison Crowder — these are classy guys who, when they face adversity, they just keep going. They’re fun to play with and a couple of them are young players who I think are just going to keep getting better. A lot of reason for optimism from that standpoint. I think we’ll be just fine.”

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter