A New Nickname Proposal For Jay Beagle

A modest proposal for a new nickname for Capitals center Jay Beagle: ‘The Vacuum Monster.’

Using a player’s last name, which happens to resemble a dog, just seems so trite.

“My wife’s vacuuming and I was running around with the kids pretending like the vacuum is a monster and we were hiding,” Beagle told 106.7 The Fan this week. “We were doing that right now.”

After a back-to-back last week between D.C. and Toronto, the Caps had a rare four-day break from play. Beagle was discussing his plans for the break during his weekly appearance with The Sports Junkies — ‘The Morning Skate with Jay Beagle,’ sponsored by Sport Automotive.

“I think I’m gonna take him skating. The three-and-a-half-year-old now is in skating lessons,” Beagle explained. “And so I like to take him in between the skating lessons just to have fun with him and make sure that he’s having fun with it. And then, I don’t know, we’ll probably just have some dinner. We’ve been having a good couple days here in between games. It’s a nice little break with the family. That’s for sure.”

If Jay ‘The Vacuum Monster’ Beagle doesn’t stick, might I suggest one other proposal: Good Dad.

