Those Redskins’ Color Rush Uniforms Look Familiar

WASHINGTON — The NFL’s Color Rush uniforms are meant to be fresh and exciting. More importantly cynically, they are intended to sell a different jersey to rabid loyal fans.

On Thursday Night Football, the Redskins will attempt to keep postseason hopes alive and beat their archrival wearing all burgundy jerseys, first revealed on the team’s Twitter account in the late afternoon:

This is a divergence from the planned all-gold jerseys that Nike first unveiled for fans in September 2016. The Redskins made clear from the start that they would not wear the all-gold threads, even proposing a league rule that would allow teams to opt out.

They later pulled the rule from consideration, but the sentiment remains: this is a burgundy and gold team, in that order.

The Redskins lucked out last week because the NFL does not require teams to participate in Color Rush on Thanksgiving. This was also the case in 2016, the only Thursday game that they played.

Whatever happened behind the scenes, the Redskins got their wish, trotting through the tunnel in Dallas wearing all burgundy.

This combination was last used by the team in a brutal 45-12 loss to the New York Giants in December 2009. Before that, it was used in an equally forgettable 23-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in November 2008.

It was a favorite of Redskins coach Joe Gibbs, who also employed the all-white jersey combination.

Since 2009, the Redskins have losing record with every color of pants except the throwback uniforms, using data from Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post.

With that in mind, does it really matter?

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.