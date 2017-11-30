The Best Tech Gifts For 2017

The following gift guide originally appeared on CNET. For more end-of-year gift ideas, visit CNET’s Holiday Gift Guide 2017.

1. TCL S405 series Roku TV



Sure you can find the non-4K version in smaller sizes for less, but if you want our favorite smart TV that’s 49 inches or larger, this is it.

2. Vizio M series (2017)

3. LG OLEDC7P

If you care enough to give the very best picture quality, only OLED will do. The C7 will have them thanking you for years. (Note that the B7A, which has a bit of a different stand design, slightly different speakers and lacks Dolby Atmos decoding, is otherwise identical and thus equally recommendable.)

4. Roku Express 2017

5. Roku Streaming Stick Plus

6. Apple TV 4K

7. Cambridge Soundworks Oontz Angle 3 Plus

8. JBL Flip 4

9. Bose SoundLink Micro

10. Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation)

11. Amazon Echo (2nd generation)

12. Sonos One

13. UE Blast

14. Anker SoundBuds Slim

15. BeatsX

16. Apple AirPods

17. Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless Headphones

18. Bose QuietComfort 35 II

19. Sony WH-1000XM2

20. Nintendo 2DS XL

21. Nintendo Switch

22. Microsoft Xbox One S

23. Microsoft Xbox One X

24. Sony PlayStation 4 Slim

25. Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

26. Motorola Moto G5 Plus

27. Apple iPhone SE

28. Google Pixel 2

29. Samsung Galaxy S8

30. Samsung Galaxy Note 8

31. Apple iPhone 8 Plus

32. Apple iPhone X

33. Google Chromecast Audio

34. Vizio SB3621

35. Yamaha YAS-203

36. Sonos Playbase

37. Sony Alpha A6000

38. Canon EOS Rebel T7i/800D

39. Nikon D7500

40. GoPro Hero6 Black

41. DJI Spark

42. Apple MacBook (2017)

43. HP Spectre x360

44. Samsung Notebook 9 Pro

45. Alienware 13 R3 (OLED)

46. Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017)

47. Apple iPad (9.7-inch, 2017)

48. Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)

49. Kindle Paperwhite (2015)

50. Amazon Kindle Oasis

51. Google Wifi

52. August Smart Lock Pro

53. Ecobee4

54. Fitbit Alta HR

55. Apple Watch Series 3