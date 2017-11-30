Meet Brooklyn Scherzer, Future Cy Young Award Winner

WASHINGTON — Knowing how intense Max Scherzer is on the mound, his time in the delivery room must have been remarkable.

On Wednesday, the Washington Nationals ace announced the arrival of Brooklyn, his little bundle of joy, on Twitter:

Brooklyn is here! 7lbs 4 oz. Everybody is healthy and happy!! pic.twitter.com/JYEWLuGst7 — Max Scherzer (@Max_Scherzer) November 29, 2017

Scherzer is not a man of many tweets, so that’s really all we know at this point. Baby and mom, Erica May-Scherzer, are doing well. Her measurables are good, but you have to wonder what her fastball velocity will reach with a little practice. Will she be a softball star, or will she become the first female player to star in the modern Major Leagues?

Only time will tell. Fortunately, dad still has a few months off and she already has a Nationals jersey ready to go:

Happy Father's Day to the best dad-to-be we could ask for! Baby girl Scherzer debuts this November!! 💕 pic.twitter.com/4JDOBh1Df6 — Erica May-Scherzer (@emaysway) June 18, 2017

Congratulations to her parents and welcome to Washington!

