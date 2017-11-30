Chad Dukes Rages Over Getting ‘Dumped’

Chad Dukes is the Greatest Of All Time at being angry.

His latest tirade occurred on his radio program, 106.7 The Fan’s ‘Chad Dukes vs. The World,’ Thursday afternoon. Today’s serving of vitriol comes fresh off the heels of Dukes’ rage fest against station management over podcast reports.

As Dukes was explaining his pitch for a weight-loss competition between himself and yours truly (I’m a fat, miserable mess), he noticed that a word he had used had just been dumped from the radio in the control room next door.

(Note: ‘Dumped’ refers to the act of pressing the ‘dump button,’ a literal button which eats away the last several seconds of what’s been said, a built-in fail-safe preventing harmful language from going out over the air and getting us all fired.)

Jim ‘Landfill’ Mullins — CDVTW’s ‘Show Saboteur,’ as self-described in his Twitter bio — mans the dump button. Essentially, he’s the last line of defense (which, if you know anything about him personally, is slightly horrifying).

Here’s a preview of Dukes’ rage:

Why are you dumping that? Yes you can. SHOW ME IN THE RULE BOOK! SHOW ME! YOU DON’T HAVE A RULE BOOK IN THERE! YOU’RE PLAYING IT AS YOU GO! YOU MAKE EIGHT DOLLARS AN HOUR! SHOW ME WHERE THAT IS IN THE RULE BOOK! HE JUST DUMPS ALL THE TIME! HE HAS NO IDEA WHAT’S GOING ON!

Reached for comment, Mullins informed me he would dump it again if given the chance: “100%.”

Enjoy!

