SNIDER: Redskins Forced Into Colorful Dilemma

The Washington Redskins reportedly are leaning towards all burgundy uniforms versus the Dallas Cowboys as part of Thursday Night Football, when TV execs seek colors that make you want to adjust your TV set.

Throwback uniforms are cool. Who doesn’t like seeing the Pittsburgh Steelers look like bees or prisoners with their old look? But most Thursdays, it’s like watching ketchup versus mustard or some wild green that hurts the eyes.

It’s all about making money, of course. That’s the NFL way. Flash some new look and encourage fans to buy another uniform the team barely wears, for good reason.

Ironically, the gold look is a little more tolerable than all burgundy, which the team has flashed occasionally. But, Redskins officials supposedly didn’t want them. Burgundy is a more conservative approach.

Personally, who cares about all these different looks? Just play ball. Sadly, Under Armour turned Maryland football into some Project Runway show each week, but fortunately has dialed it back some in recent years.

The Redskins have altered their look over the decades, but basically wore burgundy or white jerseys. Then players started talking about wearing all white or all burgundy during coach Steve Spurrier’s 2002-03 era. Frankly, when players worry about color combinations, it’s not a sign of a good season.

The only knock on the burgundy jerseys is the numbers are much harder to read from the stands, especially if you’re in the upper deck. Otherwise, it’s fine. Some NFL teams look so ridiculous players wince when seeing the uniforms hanging in lockers. It’s like wearing a chicken costume on a sidewalk encouraging people to visit the restaurant nearby. Fortunately, the Redskins’ don’t look bad.

Mostly, it’s just time to watch the game. The all-burgundy look is fine. Even a golden look isn’t terrible.

Meanwhile, winning always looks good. That’s the bottom line.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter @Snide_Remarks.