Giants Bench Eli Manning for Geno Smith

The New York Giants will start Geno Smith at quarterback against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, benching Eli Manning.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo announced the decision, which will halt Manning’s consecutive games started streak at 210, Tuesday afternoon.

“Geno will start this week,” McAdoo said. “Over the last five games, we will take a look at Geno, and we will also give Davis an opportunity.”

Eli Manning has started every Giants game since Nov. 21, 2004, a streak of 210 consecutive games. Streak ends Sunday, 87 games short of Brett Favre’s record. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2017

Manning has started every game for the Giants since Nov. 21, 2004, when, as a rookie first-overall pick, he took over for veteran starter Kurt Warner. Manning has started 12 playoff games and led the Giants to a pair of Super Bowl victories.

Manning was given an opportunity to start against the Raiders in the interest of keeping the streak alive, the Giants say, but he declined.

“Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis are given an opportunity to play,” Manning said. “My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them. Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won’t finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak. Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can.”

The Giants are 2-9 this season under second-year coach McAdoo.

