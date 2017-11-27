Win Tickets to See U2!

Filed Under: The Sports Junkies, U2
(Photo: Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS ©2009 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved)

Listen mornings to the Sports Junkies for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see U2 live in concert June 18 at the Capital One Arena.

Tickets are on sale now through the pre-registration website, which must be completed by December 1 — but you can win your way in all week!

Courtesy of Live Nation

More from 106.7 The Fan
Comments

One Comment

  1. Teri Deal says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:35 AM

    What was the answer for the winning ticket today? Question was who is the top rusher in NFL with 981 yards rushing? I have asked a friend this question and now can’t remember the answer. He thinks it’s Rakim Hunt of Kansas City Chiefs. Is he right? I think he should listen to your morning show and win tickets for me and his wife. Don’t you?!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

Listen