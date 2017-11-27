Kevin Huerter, Have Yourself a Day

Kevin Huerter is not the most glamorized Maryland Terrapins star in recent history, but on Monday night, he was just as dominant as Melo Trimble used to be.

The Terps couldn’t pull out the win, falling to Syracuse in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge by a score of 72-70, but Huerter kept Maryland in the game until the very last second. He put up a game-high 23 points on a red-hot 7-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc. He also added four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block, but the story of the game was Huerter’s shooting.

It’s tough to say which shot was most impressive, but there are two prime candidates. Candidate A is this bomb, which came with nine minutes left and the Terps down by four.

Lol this dude @KevinHuerter is in the Dome but pulling up from Clifton Park… pic.twitter.com/thn8KSH4ah — Zach Bye (@byesline) November 28, 2017

Candidate B is this desperation triple that suddenly made things interesting when it appeared Syracuse had the win locked up.

Dude Kevin Huerter is something special. pic.twitter.com/1XakATDVeB — Jared Goldstein (@_jgoldy17) November 28, 2017

Personally, I vote for the first shot, as there was more risk. Sure, the second shot had more at stake, but he’s not getting criticized if he misses that shot. The team was desperate and he needed to take the first shot he could get. In the deep shot earlier in the game, that’s not a shot he has to take. He trusts himself and it pays off in the best way.

But whichever you think is most impressive, everybody can agree this is great.

"GET THAT OUTTA HERE." – Kevin Huerter, probably. pic.twitter.com/pSZq2DTkBs — Jared Goldstein (@_jgoldy17) November 28, 2017

Huerter scored 26 points against Nebraska last year, and he had a handful of 19-point games, but Monday night’s performance was certainly one of his most impressive games since he got to College Park. If it continues, the Terps could have a surprisingly bright season ahead.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter