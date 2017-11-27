Jonathan Allen on Track for Week 15 Return

The Redskins could soon be gaining valuable help on defense.

Jonathan Allen, placed on Injured Reserve with a Lisfranc injury after Washington’s Week 6 win over San Francisco, is on pace to return for the team’s Week 15 game against Arizona, head coach Jay Gruden says.

Jonathan Allen walking around #Redskins practice field without noticeable limp. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 27, 2017

Gruden says Allen is actually on pace to return this season. Can practice next week. Return week 15. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) November 27, 2017

Per the IR designation, Allen is eligible to return to practice beginning next week, and eligible to play two weeks later, eight weeks from the time he was placed on IR. Barring any setbacks in his recovery, Allen could suit up as early as Dec. 17, providing Washington’s run defense with a much needed boost for its final three regular season games (Cardinals, Broncos, Giants).

Gruden says Jonathan Allen is coming along good. Right on schedule for a possible Week 15 return — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 27, 2017

This would be huge. Run defense – for the most part- hasn’t been the same since he went down. https://t.co/F4hwgTrkvM — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) November 27, 2017

Jon Allen says rehab is going well but he’s just taking it day by day. Not focused on a possible return just wants his foot to get healthy — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 27, 2017

