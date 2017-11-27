Jonathan Allen on Track for Week 15 Return

By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Jonathan Allen, Washington Redskins

The Redskins could soon be gaining valuable help on defense.

Jonathan Allen, placed on Injured Reserve with a Lisfranc injury after Washington’s Week 6 win over San Francisco, is on pace to return for the team’s Week 15 game against Arizona, head coach Jay Gruden says.

Per the IR designation, Allen is eligible to return to practice beginning next week, and eligible to play two weeks later, eight weeks from the time he was placed on IR. Barring any setbacks in his recovery, Allen could suit up as early as Dec. 17, providing Washington’s run defense with a much needed boost for its final three regular season games (Cardinals, Broncos, Giants).

