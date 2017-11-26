Cousins on Field Conditions: I Learn to Just Accept It

WASHINGTON — A national TV audience got to see just how bad the playing surface can get at FedExField in November. The Redskins say it’s not a real issue. Their star player says otherwise.

“What I noticed is that it probably doesn’t look like a professional NFL field should,” quarterback Kirk Cousins told Grant and Danny on 106.7 The Fan. “It is what it is. I don’t know why it is that way or what causes it. I’ve learned to just kind of accept it and understand it as a part of the deal.

“Playing here, the field has never been that great in the second half of the season, for whatever reason.”

Some teams, like the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1990s and early 2000s, have played in similar conditions for years and thrived, turning it into a home-field advantage. The Redskins are not that team, usually getting the short end of the stick when the field bites back.

“I watched last year’s game at the end of the season and had forgotten how many times running backs, receivers and people had slipped while playing,” Cousins said. “There’s too many times where we have crucial plays where we have to have better footing.

“It can be the difference between a win or a loss, staying on the field or punting, when a guy slips and doesn’t make a play.”

Winning puts everyone in a better mood, but the Redskins were clearly battling the field along with the Giants on Thursday night. Forget running backs and receivers, there were times when Cousins was shown tripping on dirt clods while rolling out on a pass.

At this point, he seems resigned to just try to do what he can as a player to overcome the conditions.

“It just gets in rough shape as the year goes on. We’ve got to control what we can control, which is to put on the right set of cleats or have good footing. But we can’t use it as an excuse,” he stressed. “If you think the field is rough now, on Thanksgiving, we’ve got two more home games in mid to late December.

“That’s probably going to be a bigger challenge.”

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.