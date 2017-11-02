Nationals’ Spring Training Roommates Won World Series

WASHINGTON — Last spring, the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros started the unusual arrangement of sharing a Spring Training home in West Palm Beach.

The facilities were beautifully renovated, including a 30-foot Astros sign that was installed at the last minute before catchers and pitchers reported. Now, the Nats will get to watch a “World Series Champions” banner installed at some point.

Perhaps it will serve as a painful reminder of a failed 2017 season and spoiled expectations. But it really should serve as a good luck charm.

In an article in the Palm Beach Post, Adam Hirshfield pointed out the lucky qualities of locating in Palm Beach County. It was the Astros in 2017, but also the Cardinals in 2011 and 2006, the Marlins in 2003, and the Braves in 1995.

Even though the Nats and Astros don’t share facilities besides the stadium down there, there’s a chance that some of that good fortune will waft their way. But it might be a little more challenging to see.

With the Astros winning the World Series, seeing them in Spring Training just moved up the list of vacation hot spots in March. That means that flights, hotels and game tickets will all become harder for Nats fans to find.

After all, the Astros had the second-worst Spring Training attendance of any team in baseball last year. There’s almost nowhere to go but up.

