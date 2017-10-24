Jay Beagle Celebrates 400th Career Game With Goal Against Childhood Team

Capitals forward Jay Beagle celebrated his 400th-career NHL game in style, scoring a short-handed goal against his childhood team, the Detroit Red Wings.

“It was obviously pretty special,” Beagle told The Sports Junkies during his weekly segment — ‘The Morning Skate with Jay Beagle,’ sponsored by Sport Automotive — Tuesday morning.

“[My] 400th game was something that I never thought… I just always wanted to play in the NHL,” he said. “I never had like a goal in mind. So to play in my 400th game was obviously something that was very special, a dream come true.”

“And then a short-handed goal, and the most important thing, the win, in overtime,” he said. “The game was just awesome. After that, I couldn’t get the smile off my face. When you have games like that, and everything seems to just work out kind of, it’s special, so you definitely take it in and make sure you enjoy it. It was awesome.”

Junkies host Eric Bickel relayed an anecdote from Caps analyst Alan May, zinging Beagle by saying it’s great seeing him score, because “he shouldn’t even be in the league.”

Asked for his thoughts, Beagle laughed and said, “To tell you the truth, I just don’t want to take it for granted, so I kind of keep that mindset too, you know what I mean?”

“That, really, like, I don’t deserve to be in the league,” he said. “And I try and keep that edge, just because I was never drafted. I was never drafted at any time in my whole career, not even in like a major junior or for anything.

“So I was never the top guy growing up on any team. I was always just working.”

