Cubs’ Edwards Jr. to Reporters: ‘See You Guys in LA’

Cubs reliever Carl Edwards, Jr. didn’t seem phased by his club’s 5-0 loss to the Nationals in Game 4 of their National League Division Series.

With the Nats staving off elimination, the series flips back to Nats Park for a winner-take-all Game 5 Thursday.

Edwards, Jr., who loaded the bases Wednesday before being pulled for Jon Lester mid-count, setting the table for Michael Taylor’s eighth-inning grand slam, isn’t lacking any confidence in his club after the loss.

“Its going to be a great game tomorrow,” he told reporters after the game. “We’re just gonna go out there, we’re gonna have fun, and we’ll see you guys in LA.”

"We'll see you guys in LA" pic.twitter.com/o8EUCs2D5C — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) October 12, 2017

Carl Edwards Jr. threw six of his 15 pitches for strikes in the Cubs' NLDS Game 4 loss and was pulled mid at-bat … pic.twitter.com/y55PkQLhtC — Drew Silva (@drewsilv) October 12, 2017

The Dodgers are awaiting the Game 5 winner in Los Angeles for the National League Championship Series.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter