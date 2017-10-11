Don’t Bother Taking the Metro to Game 5

WASHINGTON — We’re doing this again — the Metro will be closed when the Nationals and Cubs finish Game 5 of the NLDS.

Yep. The DC Metro system will not make any attempt to stay open late enough to accommodate the tens of thousands of fans hoping to watch the end of the game. Which means, of course, come 11 p.m. — should be around the 7th inning or so — thousands of fans will stream out of Nationals Park so they can get home.

Which also means D.C. will once again be the butt of jokes around the sports-loving country. At least the Nationals recognize this inevitability and try to tackle it head on.

Good job sportsing, D.C. Nobody will mock you for this. Definitely.

