Are the Cubs Using an Apple Watch in the Dugout?

By Bryan Frantz

WASHINGTON — The Boston Red Sox were caught using an Apple Watch to steal signs from the rival New York Yankees earlier this season. Just last week, the Arizona Diamondback got into trouble for the same device, though it was decided signs were not stolen.

Do we have another occurrence of this?

Some have pointed out it might be a Fitbit, but we have yet to receive confirmation one way or the other. Regardless of whether or not the Cubs are using the wrist device to steal signs, it still seems foolish to wear it in the dugout.

More to come on this story.

