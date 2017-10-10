Nationals Revert to Top Regular Season Lineup for Game 4

The Nationals are reverting back to their most popular regular-season lineup for the do-or-die fourth game of the National League Division Series against the Cubs.

Bryce Harper slides to third in the order, down from second, while Jayson Werth will hit second.

Tuesday’s lineup resembles the one most used by manager Dusty Baker during Washington’s 97-win regular season campaign, perhaps a last-ditch effort to rekindle the potent offense that’s alluded them in the postseason.

The Nats trail the Cubs 2-1 in the series and need a victory Tuesday to force a Game 5 back in Washington. They’ve been outscored in the series by one run, though their lone victory came with a lopsided 6-3 outcome.

Right-handed pitcher Tanner Roark gets the start for Washington against righty Jake Arrieta.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter