LISTEN: Charlie Slowes Delivers Two Memorable Game 2 Calls

Charlie Slowes got to live a baseball announcer’s dream in the eighth inning of the Nats’ Game 2 comeback win over the Cubs Saturday.

With Washington trailing 3-1 — and down to its final six outs — heading into the bottom of the eighth, the Nationals Radio announcer was on the call as Bryce Harper swung his club back into the series.

Facing Cubs’ flame-thrower Carl Edwards, Jr., Harper approached the plate with one runner on (pinch-runner Victor Robles) — thanks to a lead-off single by Adam Lind — and one out (Trea Turner strikeout).

Presciently, Slowes noted how Harper can “change this game with one swing of his bat” early in the at-bat.

Slowes with the call:

3-1 to Harper. Robles, the pinch-runner, leading off first. Edwards coming set. With one out, the pitch. SWING AND A LONG DRIVE! DEEP TO RIGHT! GOING! GOING! GOING! GOODBYE! HE HAS DONE IT! HE HAS CHANGED THE GAME FOR THE NIGHT WITH ONE SWING OF HIS BAT! ‘BANG! ZOOM!’GO THE FIREWORKS! AND ‘BANG! ZOOM!’ GOES BRYCE HARPER WITH A GAME-TYING TWO-RUN HOMER ON A 3-1 PITCH FROM CARL EDWARDS, JR! IT IS PANDEMONIUM AT NATIONALS PARK!

Slowes shares announcing duties with his longtime broadcast partner, Dave Jageler, with Slowes calling innings one, two, five, eight and nine, and Jageler on the call for the third, fourth, sixth and seventh.

It’s always a flip of the coin, in that way, as to whose voice you’ll hear on the highlights the next morning. But the chances at least one of them gets to make a memorable call increases immeasurably in the playoffs, for obvious reasons. To get two memorable calls in one inning?

Saturday was Slowes’ lucky day.

Three batters after Harper’s homer, Ryan Zimmerman stepped in the box to face lefty reliever Mike Montgomery, with two runners on.

Montgomery comes set. The pitch to Zimm. Swing and a high fly ball, deep left field. Zobrist back. At the warning track. At the wallllll… IT’S GONE! IT’S GONE! IT’S GONE! GOODBYE! IT’S A HOME RUN! IT’S A THREE-RUN HOMER FOR RYAN ZIMMERMAN!

