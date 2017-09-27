Redskins RBs Buy Xbox One for Kid Who Can’t Afford it

WASHINGTON — Rob Kelley has a tentative grip on the starting running back job in Washington. Marshall has been in Washington for two years and has suffered two devastating season-ending injuries.

But on Tuesday, football, depth charts and injuries didn’t matter to the pair of Redskins running backs.

Kelley and Marshall were in a GameStop when they overheard a child wishing he could get an Xbox One for his birthday, but his parents couldn’t afford it. So not only did the two running backs, each on rookie salaries and earning roughly $1 million combined this year, offer to buy this stranger something he couldn’t afford, but they made sure to check with his mother first.

That’s A-plus good deed work, fellas.

Go Redskins. Go sports. Go doing-good-for-others-and-general-altruism.

And just in case you’re a cynic and need verification, 106.7 The Fan’s Craig Hoffman personally confirmed the veracity of the story.

I was just able to confirm this is real. @Fatrob32 and @Truthh4 bought a local kid one heck of a birthday present. https://t.co/TfkOuQBU9y — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) September 27, 2017

