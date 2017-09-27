Did Amari Cooper Talk Trash to Josh Norman?

WASHINGTON — You’ve almost definitely heard Josh Norman’s side of things: The Oakland Raiders receivers allegedly talked trash to the Redskins’ star cornerback before their Sunday night showdown, then Norman and Co. shut the Oakland offense down.

Except, it might not have actually happened like that.

Amari Cooper, on Josh Norman's claim that Cooper said he was going for 200 receiving yards at Washington: "I… https://t.co/EAsUd5wkiG — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 27, 2017

There’s no way to really know for sure if Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree — who combined for two catches and 13 yards on 13 targets — actually said anything to Norman before the game. That trio is likely the extent of the parties in the know.

It’s even possible that Crabtree said something Cooper didn’t know about, and Norman simply attributed it to the pair of receivers.

Washington and Oakland aren’t playing again this season unless they meet in the Super Bowl, but whenever the two teams next match up, we could see some drama. It’s no Odell Beckham vs. Norman rivalry, but it’s something.

