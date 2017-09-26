Max Scherzer a Role Model to Kids With Heterochromia

WASHINGTON — Heterochromia is the natural difference in iris coloration between the eyes (or hair or skin) of a person. Around D.C. sports fans, it’s more commonly known as having “Max Scherzer eyes.”

Scherzer was born with the genetic condition that affects approximately 1 in 500 people. From the beginning, it was a part of his identity, and he would draw animals with different color eyes when he was in elementary school.

He was teased for it in middle school because kids are horrible like that, and the sting of the scorn actually pushed him towards athletics. His heterochromia has helped shape him both physically and mentally.

And now, it has helped a younger generation faced with the same condition to have a familiar face to look up to. Dan Kolko from MASN Sports tweeted this out before Tuesday night’s game:

The sign, held by the younger behind home plate, reads: “I’m proud to have the same eyes as my role model, Max Scherzer.” Sure enough, the kid has one blue eye and one brown, just like Scherzer.

The Nats ace was thrilled with the tweet, responding, “There we go! 1 blue 1 brown. Now that’s my #1 fan.”

That’s a cool moment for everyone involved. And maybe, just maybe, this is the 2035 National League Cy Young winner watching from behind the Nats’ backstop tonight.

