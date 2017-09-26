D.C. Celeb Sighting: Dave Chappelle Films With Jerry Seinfeld

WASHINGTON — Local comedian Dave Chappelle is back in Washington, D.C., performing all week long at the historic Warner Theater. While in town, he caught up with fellow comedic legend Jerry Seinfeld to tape an upcoming episode of Seinfeld’s project “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

The pair was first spotted entering The Diner in Adams Morgan before the lunchtime rush. Two recognizable celebrities dressed for cool weather on a day with temperatures near 90, being tailed by a camera crew, and it wasn’t long before Chappelle and Seinfeld got the attention of passersby and social media snappers:

For the car, the duo rolled in an old-school Citroën SM. In fact, according to WTOP, the car indeed needed to be rolled, in an effort to pop the clutch, after it wouldn’t start. Oops. Fortunately, a pair of trusty jumper cables got the interview and filming back on track.

Once the car got rolling, the duo also visited Chappelle’s old stomping grounds at Duke Ellington School for the Performing Arts in northwest D.C. Chappelle paid a visit to the school last week at he start of his 11-night stint at the Warner Theater and will reportedly make another trip there this Friday.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee debuted in 2012 and is already filming for its 10th season, its first on Netflix. Car trouble is actually a familiar part of the conflict of the show, so you can expect to see the saga from their car troubles played out, whenever the episode airs.

Episodes typically run in the 15-20 minute range and are shot and edited with a lean film crew over a three to four hour timespan. The show won Emmys for Outstanding Digital Series in both 2015 and 2016.

