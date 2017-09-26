Best Places For Iced Coffee In Washington D.C.

By Laura Catherine Hermoza

Nothing hits the spot quite like a refreshing iced coffee. Today’s options offer up several different variations on this favorite, from traditional bold and mild distinctions to unique specialty concoctions. All around D.C. you’ll find a great wealth of places serving up many different varieties of this highly sought after beverage. Here are five favorites to get your fixing at.

Compass Coffee

1535 7th St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20001

(202) 838-3139

www.compasscoffee.com

It’s all about navigating the world of coffee with this D.C.-founded company. Known for importing some of the finest offerings from all around the globe, Compass Coffee offers some of the most flavorful picks in coffees, lattes, teas and other specialty drinks, hot and cold. Their nitro iced coffees are absolutely epic. Likewise, their mint-flavored iced coffees are among the other famed favorites with both locals and visitors. Compass Coffee has various locations throughout the city, all offering the same uniquely unconventional flavorful picks.

Filter Coffeehouse & Espresso Bar

1726 20th St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20009

(202) 234-5837

www.filtercoffeehouse.com

Filter Coffeehouse has been brewing up delicious coffee fixings since opening back in 2010. Here you’ll find myriad specialties to choose from, including pour-over variations, French-pressed offerings, espressos and other distinct coffee variations. And of course their iced cold coffee specialties are always popular with the public, whether presented as a regular cold brew or as a “cool” spin on a well-loved specialty classic. The flavorful beans that go into making the many delights here all come from Annapolis-based roaster Ceremony Coffee. Filter Coffee has two locations, one in Foggy Bottom and one in Dupont Circle.

Emissary

2032 P. St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20036

(202) 748-5655

www.emissarydc.com

Dupont’s Emissary offers some of the greatest coffee and specialty beverage selections from North Carolina-based roaster Counter Culture. In drawing on the Swedish philosophy of savoring the moment and unwinding with the delights of coffee, Emissary brings forth a presentation of the very latest and greatest brews, ranging from drip coffees, espressos, pour-over variations and even teas and tea specialties. The iced coffees like the Apollo, Ethiopia and Big Trouble are featured favorites you’ll find at Emissary as well. In addition to providing great coffee, Emissary also operates as a serviceable bar featuring fine wines, cocktails and local craft beers, and also operates as a café with a full menu available both day and night.

Peregrine Espresso

660 Pennsylvania Ave. S.E.

Washington, DC 20003

(202) 629-4381

www.peregrineespresso.com

Great iced coffee doesn’t just come caffeinated, as you will learn at Peregrine Espresso. Discover a whole host of customized options available from the many varieties of beans and brews here, including drip-down selections, pour-over varieties and plenty more. Caffeine-sensitive individuals frequently opt for micro-brews over ice. Another popular pick is the Taipei Shake, which uniquely combines Counter Culture’s Apollo Espresso with lychee syrup, a raspberry and a lychee-wrapped Thai basil leaf. Perengrine Espresso has three great locations around D.C., all offering the same profuse varieties in food and drink.

Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery

1515 N. Courthouse Road

Arlington, VA 22201

(703) 243-2410

www.bayoubakerydc.com

No one can object to the many great tastes at this courthouse community favorite in Arlington, Virginia. Bayou is the place to go for great food, delicious bakery bites and specialty beverages. At the coffee bar you will discover a wide range of selections, including teas, lattes and freshly brewed coffee, available both hot and cold. Favorite iced coffee picks include the Buzzin’ Beehive, Ginger Iced Coffee, Iced Basil-Mint Latte and Iced NOLA.

