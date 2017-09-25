3-And-Out: Redskins-Raiders Postgame Quick Hits

LANDOVER — It’s 1:17 am at a quiet FedEx Field and there’s still energy left in the building after Washington’s dominant 27-10 victory.

1 — I’m still not quite sure how the score was so close, even though the game was never in doubt. The Raiders had less than 100 yards going into their final drive and used a couple of dump-offs to cross that threshold. It also took the Redskins not going for it on a 4th-and-inches for them to get the ball back to do so. Had the Redskins held them under 100, it would’ve been the first time since 1991.

All in all, the Raiders finished with 128 yards. Chris Thompson finished with 188 yards. The Redskins finished with 472 yards. That 344-yard differential is Washington’s widest since 1964.

2 — The defense’s banner day was started by Montae Nicholson’s first career interception. It was the first time the Skins have turned over their opponents on their first drive since week 12 of 2015. Nicholson doesn’t turn 22 for another two months, making him the seventh Redskin since 1970 to record an interception before that mark. Also on the list – David Amerson (playing for the Raiders; beat on the Josh Doctson TD), Su’a Cravens, Champ Bailey and Sean Taylor.

Nicholson is part of a revamped defense that’s playing faster this year. They did so without Mason Foster, mixing Martrell Spaight in at nickel (where they spent most of the game) and Will Compton in base. They picked Derek Carr off twice. That’s his first multi-interception game since 2015. They also sacked him four times, twice as many as the Raiders gave up in their first two games combined.

The Raiders went 0-for-10 on 3rd down. Whoa.

3 — The anthem protest was a major talking point after the game, led by Josh Norman. The Redskins corner spoke for 20 minutes in total (some about the game as well). He talked passionately, at times on the verge of tears, about the disrespect he felt from President Trump’s comments.

Norman also spoke about his family’s military background. Norman’s paternal grandfather was the lone survivor in his platoon during a tour of duty. He has relatives on both sides of his family in the military. He also said if he wasn’t playing football, he wanted to be in the Air Force.

Chris Carter and Jamison Crowder also spoke about their decisions to kneel. Crowder said it’s time to have discussion about the issues at hand and he hopes we can stop talking about whether players are kneeling are not. Carter’s protest was in part inspired by the President’s direct choice of words towards the NFL players. Carter said “My mom’s a queen, not a bitch.”

Stat of the Day: Thompson’s 150 yards receiving are the most a Redskins running back has ever had since they started keeping record of such things in 1960. The previous record was 140 by Dick James in 1962.

Quote of the Day: “Well shoot, we just got beat today.” That’s Raiders running back Jalen Richard, summing up quite succinctly what happened. Yes, Jalen. Yes, you did.

Follow 106.7 The Fan reporter Craig Hoffman on Twitter: @CraigHoffman