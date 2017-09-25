MLB Street Featuring Ryan Zimmerman

WASHINGTON — Ryan Zimmerman is hardly the flashiest player in baseball. He’s probably not even in the top, say, 80 percent of the league in terms of flashiness.

That might change after the slick move he pulled Monday night.

Zimmerman was always an above-average fielder when he played third base, and his glove skills never deteriorated. His arm gave him trouble, lending to plenty of wild throws, but now that he’s established himself as a standout first baseman, he’s back to contending for Gold Glove status.

Plays like the one above will only help to cement that award status.

