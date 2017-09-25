Josh Norman to Raiders Receivers: ‘Do not run your mouth’

Don’t come to FedEx Field projecting how many yards you’re going to put up against the Redskins defense.

That was Josh Norman’s post-game message to Raiders receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, both of whom, the Redskins corner says, were jawing before the game about going off for 200 yards against Washington.

Reality hit the Raiders wideouts hard. Washington throttled Oakland 27-10 and held the Raider offense, one of the most potent in the NFL for two weeks prior, to 128 yards.

To give you an idea of just how effectively the Redskins shut down Cooper and Crabtree, over Oakland’s two previous games — against the Titans and Jets — the tandem combined for 21 catches, 258 yards and four touchdowns.

Against Norman and the Redskins? They combined for two catches, 13 yards.

Derek Carr completed one pass over 10 yards vs Washington pic.twitter.com/8jeC9JcUoe — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) September 25, 2017

“First and foremost, you don’t come in here and say what you’re going to put up on somebody,” Norman said. “Two-hundred yards? Did he even catch two balls? He only caught one, huh? So please, whatever you do, do not run your mouth if you’re a wide receiver and you expect to show up on Sundays, because I’m telling you, we are here and we are waiting.”

“Don’t come out here and tell me what you’re gonna do,” he said. “Show me. You’ll have to run through me to get that, and we ain’t letting that happen. So whatever that young cat said, Coop, go on and take it back. Crabtree? I have nothing to say to you.

“Yes, I may be Cover 2, but I’m Cover 1, too. I’m Cover 1, I’m Cover 2, I’m Cover 3 and Cover 4. All of them. All the ingredients to make a perfect attack. That’s what he did, man. I don’t do all that extra stuff, but when you come out here on this field, you’re gonna see about us.”

