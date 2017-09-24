Redskins Without Reed, Kelley, Foster on Sunday Night

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins will be without three starters on Sunday night as they look to defend FedExField from the invading Oakland Raiders.

Tight end Jordan Reed (rib/sternum), running back Rob Kelley (ribs) and linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder) were each limited in practice all week, with Reed missing Wednesday altogether.

All three will miss Sunday’s game, while Josh Norman (shoulder) and Montae Nicholson (shoulder), also listed as questionable, are expected to suit up and play:

Reed is likely to be replaced in the lineup by Vernon Davis, Kelley with Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson, and Foster with Will Compton. These are three positions of relative depth on the team, but their presence will still be missed on the field, particularly if the injury bug strikes again.

For Reed, this represents the 19th missed game of his young career, and yet another season shortened by injury. The most games he has ever played in a season is 14 (2015). Kelley is only in his second season but also missed a game last year. Fortunately, the team favors a running back by committee approach this season.

Foster played every game for the Redskins last season, starting 13. He also played in 16 games his first two seasons in the NFL (2011, 2012), but not since.

On the Oakland sideline, these players will not suit up:

Quarterback Connor Cook

Safety Erik Harris

Cornerback Dexter McDonald

Defensive Tackle Darius Latham

Tackle David Sharpe

Tackle Jylan Ware

Defensive End Jihad Ward

