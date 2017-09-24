President Trump Doubles Down on NFL Anthem Stance

WASHINGTON — With players from every team in the NFL participating in symbolic gestures of unity and protests of the National Anthem on Sunday, President Donald Trump fired off tweets reaffirming his stance that sent waves through the sports world.

His tweets began at 6:44 a.m., before even the Ravens-Jaguars game kicked off in London:

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Courageous Patriots have fought and died for our great American Flag — we MUST honor and respect it! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

It remains to be seen how many Washington Redskins and Oakland Raiders players will participate in either symbolic gestures of unity or protest.

Linebacker Will Compton, expected to start in place of the injured Mason Foster, retweeted a number of tweets that showed his support for protesters. Fellow linebackers Zach Brown and Preston Smith retweeted similar posts on the topic after Trump’s initial comments became public on Saturday.

What do you expect the Redskins and Raiders to do on Sunday night? Do you support the players if they protest and/or show signs of unity?

