President Trump Doubles Down on NFL Anthem Stance

WASHINGTON — With players from every team in the NFL participating in symbolic gestures of unity and protests of the National Anthem on Sunday, President Donald Trump fired off tweets reaffirming his stance that sent waves through the sports world.
His tweets began at 6:44 a.m., before even the Ravens-Jaguars game kicked off in London:
It remains to be seen how many Washington Redskins and Oakland Raiders players will participate in either symbolic gestures of unity or protest.
Linebacker Will Compton, expected to start in place of the injured Mason Foster, retweeted a number of tweets that showed his support for protesters. Fellow linebackers Zach Brown and Preston Smith retweeted similar posts on the topic after Trump’s initial comments became public on Saturday.
What do you expect the Redskins and Raiders to do on Sunday night? Do you support the players if they protest and/or show signs of unity?
